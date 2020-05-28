Coronavirus UpdateMayor De Blasio Details Plan For Phase 1 Reopen, Says Businesses That Jump The Gun Could Face $1,000 Fines
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Marcus Stroman, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Ryan Mayer


(CBSNewYork)- Major League Baseball owners presented their first proposal in financial negotiations to the Players Association Wednesday and the response from players has been swift. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was among those who weren’t feeling overly optimistic after seeing the proposal.

The 29-year-old Stroman wasn’t the only player to voice his concerns. Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer took to Twitter to say that there is no reason for players to engage with MLB “in any further compensation reductions.”

The proposed sliding pay scale would see players at the higher ends of the league’s payrolls affected the most. Players like New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole or Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout would stand to see their pay cut by 77% according to the AP.

For Stroman, who is set to make $12 million this season in the final year of his contract, his salary under the proposed pay scale would drop to the $2.95-$4.05 million range based on Jeff Passan’s description of the plan yesterday.

The AP is also reporting that players are likely to propose more games be played while holding to their already negotiated pro-rated salaries.

Comments

Leave a Reply