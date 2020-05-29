



-Protests over George Floyd ‘s death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York.

Dozens of people were arrested during demonstrations overnight.

Another protest, organized by faith leaders, is planned for Friday afternoon at Foley Square. Organizers are encouraging the protest to be peaceful and are calling on the City Council to reintroduce and pass a chokehold bill, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Protesters took to Union Square Thursday, marching to City Hall and shutting down traffic in Lower Manhattan. Demonstrations were overall orderly, but turned tense, with fights breaking out between protesters and police. Some threw traffic drums at officers and tried to take their bikes.

The frustration and pain is stretching across the country over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota this week.

The outcry is over seeing officer Derek Chavin’s knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck for seven minutes while the man pleaded for help, saying “I can’t breathe.”

NYU professor Dr. Deidre Royster studies racial inequities.

“And you know any other body would not receive that level of excessive force. You know that we have hit a breaking point. That is the history of this country,” Dr. Royster said.

Among those demanding justice in Minneapolis is the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after an NYPD officer put him in a chokehold during an arrest.

“This is just opening up an old wound and pouring salt into it,” Gwen Carr said.

“I felt compelled to say something because i realize by saying nothing i am indeed saying something,” an NYPD detective said in a video posted on social media. He said those Minneapolis police officers have brought shame to the uniform.

“Me and every good cop in the department are different fro that heinous act,” he said. “We take an oath to serve and protect. I would like to say that officer failed on both aspects and because he failed, he is not my friend, he is not my brother, but he is my enemy.”