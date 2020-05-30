



– The NYPD is reporting more than 200 protest-related arrests following sometimes violent demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

More protests are planned today around the city.

Police say several NYPD vehicles were damanged, including a marked NYPD van which was intentionally set on fire outside Fort Greene Park. Police say a Molotov cocktail was thrown into an unoccupied marked NYPD patrol car at Eastern Parkway and Washington Street near the Brooklyn Museum.

Several officers were inured, including one sergeant who was punched by a protester wearing brass knuckles.

“Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.”

On Saturday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams held a news conference and suggested the way the NYPD was arrayed ahead of Friday’s protests helped contribute to escalating tensions.

“We can not have the heavy police presence that I saw at the outset, before anyone was outside. There was a wall of police that was here, here and here. It is an imposing position to be in. We are dealing with people who are grieving and who are angry. The response to that can not be a show of force. That will not help us get through this situation. We have to ask our police force to fall back,” Williams said. “Do not show that oppressive force right where you know people are coming to express their anger and express their pain. It is not helpful.”

Williams said when enforcement is needed, “this does not give you permission to overreact, and there still needs to be accountability for officers’ actions.

“We saw an officer throw and shove someone to the ground. She hit her head. That was unnecessary. There have to be answers for that. And the word is that officer has had issues like this before in Brownsville. I saw white shirts around that did nothing to approach the officer to talk to him, approach the person on the ground, or do anything. I saw officers open their doors to hit protesters. The answer to that can not be spraying indiscriminately pepper spray on anybody who may be there. That is not the response that we need,” he added.

Most protests Friday were peaceful, although as the night went on, tensions boiled. Sources confirm to CBS2 there were instances of NYPD cars being set on fire, officers injured, and dozens of arrests.

From Foley Square to the Brooklyn Bridge, Barclays Center to police headquarters, thousands marched through New York Friday, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

“Too many brothers and sisters who look like us dying, and we’re tired of it. We’re from New York but it happens all over the world and it needs to stop,” said protester Maria Almestica.

Organizers asked people to bring flowers in Floyd’s honor. The words “I Can’t Breathe” on countless banners, masks and lips.

“I’m fifteen years old. This is my first protest and I feel if the younger generation doesn’t help, who will,” said protester David Blair.

“Gay, black, straight, everyone’s down here for a right reason,” said a protester.

Protesters shut down traffic in Lower Manhattan, despite hundreds of NYPD officers trying to keep them on the sidewalks.

“Our police officers have been given a very clear instruction as always: Respect peaceful protests,” de Blasio tweeted Friday.

While the day was mostly peaceful, tensions boiled at times.

CBS2 saw several people pushed to the ground or be taken away in handcuffs as the crowd cried out in their defense.

Officers chased people down the street and even used pepper spray on some.

“We don’t wanna be looting, burning buildings down and everything, but we want our voice to be heard. Stop killing us,” one protester said.

And at every corner of the crowd, the collective pain was palpable.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. It’s 2020 and we’re still doing this,” said protester Nikki Batista. “How, how is this still happening?”

As for today, more protests are planned throughout New York City, including in all five boroughs.

The city is reminding people to follow social distancing rules.