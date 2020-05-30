



— Videos posted to social media Saturday night show NYPD vehicles on fire and a police cruiser driving into a crowd as protesters again took to the streets in Brooklyn

Saturday was the third night New York City saw protests over the death of George Floyd.

Protests and rallies flaring up all over the city this afternoon and tonight. We followed behind as demonstrators marched from Times Square to Union Square. We have seen at least a dozen arrests ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/7rfi1P2LUO — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) May 31, 2020

Protesters marched back and forth along 14th Street in Lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon before moving across the Brooklyn Bridge, shutting down Brooklyn-bound lanes.

Due to protest activity, all Brooklyn-bound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan are closed. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 30, 2020

Videos posted to social media appeared to show at least two NYPD vehicles that had been set on fire along Bedford Avenue.

Another video appears to show protesters standing behind a barricade throwing debris at an NYPD vehicle before the vehicle lurches forward into the crowd.

Friday night’s protests in Brooklyn also boiled over into violence.

Law enforcement sources say at least three people are facing federal charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two NYPD vehicles, and several other NYPD vehicles were damaged and officers were injured.

Video also caught a police officer shoving a woman to the ground.

Over 200 people were arrested during Friday’s protests, and about 70 people were arrested during protests Thursday night.