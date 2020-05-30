George FloydCop Cars Set On Fire, NYPD Cruiser Drives Into Crowd In Brooklyn During Third Night Of Protests
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Videos posted to social media Saturday night show NYPD vehicles on fire and a police cruiser driving into a crowd as protesters again took to the streets in Brooklyn.

Saturday was the third night New York City saw protests over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters marched back and forth along 14th Street in Lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon before moving across the Brooklyn Bridge, shutting down Brooklyn-bound lanes.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show at least two NYPD vehicles that had been set on fire along Bedford Avenue.

A police SUVs rear windshield is smashed out during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Another video appears to show protesters standing behind a barricade throwing debris at an NYPD vehicle before the vehicle lurches forward into the crowd.

Friday night’s protests in Brooklyn also boiled over into violence.

Law enforcement sources say at least three people are facing federal charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two NYPD vehicles, and several other NYPD vehicles were damaged and officers were injured.

Video also caught a police officer shoving a woman to the ground.

Over 200 people were arrested during Friday’s protests, and about 70 people were arrested during protests Thursday night.

