



Gov. Andrew Cuomo focused on the protests brought on by George Floyd ‘s death in police custody at his daily briefing Sunday.

“Last night was a long and ugly night all across this nation, as we know,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he’s seen “a lot of disturbing video” from the protests, and that Attorney General Letitia James will be reviewing the entire weekend’s protests.

Cuomo said the protests were entirely about systemic racism that pervades American life, but “violence never works.”

The governor said that damaging small businesses that are trying to be a part of restarting the economy in the very communities that the protests are in is counterproductive.

“It dishonors Mr. Floyd’s death. Mr. Floyd was not violent. Mr. Floyd was compliant. Mr. Floyd wasn’t even charged or accused of a violent crime. There was no violence. That’s what makes the killing more outrageous. When you are violent it creates a scapegoat to shift the blame. It allows the president of the United States to tweet about looting rather than murder by a police officer,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the protests are “very difficult situations to manage. The police are in an impossible situations in many ways.”

Cuomo said some videos are “truly disturbing” and some of them are “inexplicable.”

The governor said both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea both understand “there will be ramifications” if the AG’s investigation determines there was improper police conduct.

“The people deserve answers and accountability,” he said.

Cuomo said he has the National Guard and state police on standby, and that state police had helped cities upstate. Rochester is going to get 200 state troopers sent to it tonight, and 150 troopers will be deployed to Buffalo.