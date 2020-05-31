



De Blasio said he also has seen things that need to be investigated, such as an NYPD vehicle driving into a crowd of protesters that were converging on it.

“I didn’t like what I saw one bit. I never want to see something like that. I don’t want to see anything like that again. We need to do a full investigation and look at the actions of those officers and see what was done, why it was done, how it could’ve been done differently,” the mayor said.

“I want to commend the restraint we saw overall by the NYPD,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the protest have been infiltrated by some outside agitators who are determined to cause violence.

As for changes, the mayor called for Albany to make changes to a law regarding the disciplinary records of officers.

“We need to make sure that anybody who should not be a police officer is not a police officer,” the mayor added. He said that he would work with community organizations to find out which officers are perhaps not best suited for service in that community.

De Blasio said he has asked Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson and Commissioner of the Department of Investigation Margaret Garnett to look into what has happened during the protests and come back quickly with results of their inquiry.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a small group “hijacked” a peaceful demonstration in Harlem and created a “long night” for members of the NYPD.

Shea said there are protests, “and there are mobs,” and protesters surrounding NYPD vehicles and attacking officers were a mob.

De Blasio said there were no plans to impose a curfew in New York City or bring in additional, outside forces to supplement the NYPD.