Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – St. Patrick’s Cathedral was marred by graffiti.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – St. Patrick’s Cathedral was marred by graffiti.
The F-word was scrawled in big red letters on an outside wall around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
On the adjacent wall, the letters “BLM” – for Black Lives Matter – and “NYPDK” were spray painted along with the phrase “no justice, no peace.”
One of the stairs was also spray painted with George Floyd‘s name.
The incident took place amid largely peaceful protests over Floyd’s death, some of which descended into violence.