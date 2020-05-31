George FloydHundreds Arrested After Peaceful Protests Once Again Spiral Into Chaos
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:George Floyd, Local TV, New York, St. Patrick's Cathedral


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)St. Patrick’s Cathedral was marred by graffiti.

The F-word was scrawled in big red letters on an outside wall around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the adjacent wall, the letters “BLM” – for Black Lives Matter – and “NYPDK” were spray painted along with the phrase “no justice, no peace.”

One of the stairs was also spray painted with George Floyd‘s name.

The incident took place amid largely peaceful protests over Floyd’s death, some of which descended into violence.

Comments

Leave a Reply