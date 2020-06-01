



— There was more mayhem on the streets of New York City on Monday night.

As thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest in support of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, video obtained by CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon shows looters emerging with items from a boarded-up Zumiez, a clothing store geared toward young people, near Union Square.

Dhillon was later granted entrance to the store by security and reported that it was completely cleaned out.

There were also reports of looted stores in the Flatiron District, including Duane Reade, AT&T, and Lego.

Nearby, there were reports of a Citi Bike being tossed through the window of a vape shop just before police arrived on the scene.

The incidents happened just hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a curfew was put in place in the city from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the hope of quelling the violence and vandalism that had been seen over the previous few nights, including on Sunday in SoHo, where high-end stores like Chanel were targeted.

Mayor de Blasio’s press secretary Freddi Goldstein tweeted the curfew on Tuesday night is expected to start at 8 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. In an effort to curb the looting and violence, the NYPD is expected to double its manpower on the streets from 4,000 officers to 8,000.

As has been the case since the demonstrations started, the vast majority of them have been nonviolent and peaceful. One such protest Monday night was held in the form of a candlelight vigil outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A solemn circle was formed thousands of people deep outside the arena, following an afternoon marching through the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

The passion and frustration was unwavering on the fifth day of demonstrations, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“We are outraged. Enough. We are fed up,” one protester said.

“Words can’t describe how we feel sometimes. We just out here for our people. It’s that simple,” added Adeyiaka Akinwande.

MORE: Questions Raised About How NYPD Will Handle Future Protests

The peaceful moments followed a weekend of unrest made worse by questionably violent and aggressive actions by some NYPD officers, like video footage of a squad car driving into a crowd of protestors.

“We all human. Because they’re police, that don’t make them right,” said Jasmine Quammy of Bed-Stuy.

Both the governor and the mayor said Monday there needs to be swifter discipline for police misconduct. It took the NYPD five years to fire officer Daniel Pantaleo in the Eric Garner chokehold case.

“There are some that use violence when they shouldn’t. There are some that harbor racism in their hearts. These people should not be on the police force and it’s our job to get them out,” de Blasio said earlier Monday.

“Peace and justice, that’s all we want,” Quammy said.