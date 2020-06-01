Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two women suspected of vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Saturday’s protests.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two women suspected of vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Saturday’s protests.
The suspects allegedly spray painted the F-word in big red letters on the outside of the church around 5:15 p.m. at East 51 Street and 5th Avenue.
“BLM” and “NYPDK” were also written on the adjacent wall, and George Floyd’s name was painted on the steps.
Police said the women fled east on 51st Street toward Madison Avenue.
One was wearing a dark colored tank top and shorts, and the other had on a white T-shirt and light colored shorts.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.