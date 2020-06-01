George FloydProtests Escalate Overnight As Luxury Stores Looted In SoHo, Hundreds More Arrested
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two women suspected of vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Saturday’s protests.

The suspects allegedly spray painted the F-word in big red letters on the outside of the church around 5:15 p.m. at East 51 Street and 5th Avenue.

“BLM” and “NYPDK” were also written on the adjacent wall, and George Floyd’s name was painted on the steps.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the women fled east on 51st Street toward Madison Avenue.

One was wearing a dark colored tank top and shorts, and the other had on a white T-shirt and light colored shorts.

