



– Peaceful protesters have been out in force in New Rochelle, the largest city in Westchester County.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports New Rochelle Police have been keeping an eye on the demonstrators from a distance, in an effort to respect the peace while watching for potential signs of trouble.

Protesters responding to the death of George Floyd gathered across from Trump Plaza to direct their message at the president.

“We have to vote,” said David Collier of New Rochelle. “I know some people don’t believe their vote matters. To those people, I want to say we had a black president for two terms because our vote mattered.”

On Wednesday, in the rain, protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement held signs showing the names of people who died after encounters with police.

“There were more names. I couldn’t, I didn’t have room to put them all on the poster. It was painful, but it has to be done. People have to hear their names,” Larchmont resident Claire Lane said.

“We all really think what’s going on is absolutely terrible, and no matter the weather is like, you have to come out and support,” said Jacob Taylor of Port Chester.

Police watched from across the street, where they were also keeping tabs on suspected criminal crews that are taking advantage of police preoccupation with protests.

In Yonkers, a crew had already robbed a jewelry store and a pharmacy.

Some business owners in Westchester County boarded up their windows, worried New York City’s curfew. will have troublemakers heading north.