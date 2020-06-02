



) — Large groups marched through the streets of New York City throughout the day on Tuesday as part of demonstrations across the country protesting the death of George Floyd , a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

More protests were set for the evening hours, including one at the Stonewall Inn in the West Village, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

As day started to turn to night, more and more gathered outside the Inn. There were signs expressing LGBTQ support for the protesters fighting against racism and police brutality, as was the case during the Stonewall riots back in 1969.

The demonstrators marched all over the city on Tuesday — the sixth day of protests in the Big Apple — but didn’t stay in one place long. Groups were seen merging with other groups, Duddridge reported.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as multiple groups formed around Foley Square and Park Row, and then spread up Broadway and Liberty Street. Groups were spotted at 14th, 23rd, and 33rd streets, as well as Union Square.

The mood was peaceful, as it has been each day before turning violent at sundown.

That’s why for the second straight night the city will be under curfew. On Tuesday, however, it starts at 8 p.m. — instead of 11 p.m. — and runs until 5 a.m. and will be extended right through Sunday night.

During those hours, only essential workers are allowed on city streets.

TRAFFIC CLOSURE:

At 8pm tonight when the #curfew begins in #NYC, there will be NO vehicular traffic allowed south of 96th Street in Manhattan — with the exception of residents, essential workers, busses, and truck deliveries. pic.twitter.com/bpiVb45Gej — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 2, 2020

As evidenced by all the damage from looting, Monday night’s curfew was not effective at preventing destruction, prompting the NYPD to double its manpower to 8,000 officers and institute 12-hour shifts, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

There was all kinds of defiance of the curfew on Monday night, but officers did start to arrest those lingering in big groups in Manhattan at around 11:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people were arrested. Several officers were injured, Duddridge reported.

It remains to be seen if the earlier curfew will be effective at deterring looting, and there is a lot of concern from people that Duddridge spoke to that the focus on looting is taking away from the real cause and the death of Floyd.

Bauman caught up with a Mount Sinai Hospital nurse, who, after a long shift, came out to join the demonstrations.

“It’s affecting all of us. We’re all in this together. We don’t like what’s going on, but something has to change and this is the only thing left to do. People are quarantined. No unemployment checks. People are feeling it, so this is the outlet,” the nurse said.