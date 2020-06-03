Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who was seen on video being thrown to the ground by an NYPD officer is demanding he and his supervisor be held accountable.
Video shows the officer push Dounya Zayer during a protest near Barclays Center on Friday.
Zayer said he knocked her phone out of her hand and when she put her arms up to protect herself, he allegedly cursed at her, called her a derogatory term and shoved her.
She also said a commanding officer saw what happened and didn’t intervene.
“A push so violent that I had a seizure and I still have a concussion,” she said.
The NYPD says the video is under internal review.