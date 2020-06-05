



Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets of New York City for the ninth straight day of peaceful demonstrations against police brutality

The NYPD says approximately 200 people were arrested Thursday, many continuing to march after the 8 p.m. curfew.

“It’s a commitment to the Black Lives Movement. So many people out here doing their part. It’d be a shame if I didn’t do mine,” Sam Kebede told CBS2.

Less than an hour after curfew, police started handcuffing about a dozen demonstrators on the Upper East Side.

Social media video from the Upper West Side also showed officers detain a food delivery worker on the job.

The worker can be heard saying, “Are you serious? Look, look, look. I’m not even doing anything.”

An officer replies, “You’re violating curfew.” “It tells me on the app that I can show you guys something,” the worker said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded on Twitter, saying, “Just got off the phone with @NYPDShea after seeing the troubling video of a delivery worker arrested by police while doing his job. This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew.”

Police said the worker was released after his credentials were verified.

The food delivery app DoorDash said it’s working with city officials to determine what happened, adding, “Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called on the mayor to end the curfew and support police reform bills.

The curfew is expected to remain in effect through Sunday night.