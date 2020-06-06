NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the citywide 8 p.m. curfew is helping maintain calm.
Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says it’s working on reducing crime and disorder.
The NYPD also provided information about arrests since May 28 when the protests over George Floyd‘s death and police brutality began.
There have been just over 1,000 arrests citywide and almost 1,500 summonses issued.
More than half of the arrests were misdemeanor crimes, such as unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.
The vast majority of arrests — 71% — were in Manhattan.
Additionally, out-of-towners don’t seem to be a factor.
Only about 120 arrests were people from out of state. Those arrested include residents from New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and California.
Miller says it does not appear groups traveled to New York from out-of-state together.