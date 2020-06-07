NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alternate side parking will be canceled for about two weeks as New York City starts to reopen.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that he wanted “to make life a little easier for all of us” as the city enters Phase One of reopening.
A lot has been happening this week, to say the least. And we’re getting ready for a very big moment tomorrow as Phase One of the Re-Start begins. So I want to make life a little easier for all of us: Alternate Side Parking is cancelled tomorrow Mon June 8 thru Sun June 21.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020
The suspension lasts until at least June 21.
Alternate side parking and street cleaning rules have been suspended several times over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.