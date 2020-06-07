Curfew LiftedMayor De Blasio Announces End To Citywide Curfew 1 Day Ahead Of Schedule
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Alternate side parking will be canceled for about two weeks as New York City starts to reopen.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that he wanted “to make life a little easier for all of us” as the city enters Phase One of reopening.

The suspension lasts until at least June 21.

Alternate side parking and street cleaning rules have been suspended several times over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

