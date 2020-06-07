Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a female officer in the Bronx.
Investigators released an image of the suspect.
He allegedly hit the 24-year-old uniformed officer with a metal folding chair on her head and arm.
It happened Thursday night on Dawson Street in the Woodstock section.
Police say the officer had been trying to enforce the citywide curfew when the suspect became irate.
The officer was treated at Lincoln Hospital for a cut to her head and bruising on her arm.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.