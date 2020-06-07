



— Sunday marks the 11th day of protests in New York over the death of George Floyd

It’s also the first time in a week that protesters can stay out as long as they want now that Mayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.

“I make the decision to end the curfew and honestly I hope it’s the last time we will ever need a curfew,” de Blasio said.

That news is sitting well with people preparing to protest at McCarren Park in Brooklyn.

“I feel like it was invasive of our freedom,” one protester told CBS2’s Cory James.

“We’re now able to get out and protest and spend the time to get the message across,” another protester said.

Those feelings were also echoed in the Bronx.

“We need equality for everybody,” one protester said.

Hundreds walked down Grand Concourse, passing supporters stuck in traffic on buses and sitting in their cars.

Protesters cheered as a bus driver held a sign reading “I can’t breathe” out the window while the crowd walked by.

#NoJusticeNoPeace protest starting in the #Bronx right now at Fordham Rd & Grand Concourse. Hundreds gathering before getting ready to march for #BlackLivesMattter. Organizers are telling people this rally needs to stay non-violent so that their voices can be heard @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8I8MHv79ez — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 7, 2020

Fior Daliza was among the drivers stuck in traffic, but she didn’t mind.

“I wish I could be there with them protesting. We support them 150%,” she said.

People late to the rally were even seen running to catch up to those marching.

“Being in the protest and everything it makes me cry,” one woman said. “It’s emotional, like, it’s just very overwhelming.”

It’s also overwhelming for Rev. Kevin McCall, who joined the Jewish community earlier in the day for a rally in Brooklyn.

#BrooklynProtests: Members of the #Jewish community in Brooklyn are walking down Ocean Parkway to protest for #BlackLivesMatter. The #marchforjustice started at Avenue J. They’ve already walked several blocks. This is one of many #nycprotests happening today @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/YsfluXxZRM — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 7, 2020

McCall is close with the George Floyd’s family and brother.

“Terrence specifically is grateful that home borough is showing up in support of what happened to his brother,” McCall said.

As protesters get ready to enter a night of hitting the streets without a curfew, organizers and civil rights advocates hope those demonstrating will keep one thing in mind — no violence.

“This is a protest. We are protesting the treatment and disregard for black and brown lives,” said Mysonne Linen, who organized the protest in the Bronx.

The mayor says ending the curfew is the first of many steps his office is taking to strengthen the trust between officers and New Yorkers.

Police will still be out monitoring as they demonstrate throughout the evening.