



The reforms come at the suggestion of the mayor’s task force on racial inclusion, which is co-chaired by first lady Chirlane McCray.

De Blasio said the city will be moving funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services.

“The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead. But I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said that any decision about funding must also ensure the safety of New Yorkers.

WEB EXTRA: See The Mayor’s Presentation Slides (.pdf)

The mayor says he supports moves to change the so-called 50-A law, which has to do with the disciplinary records of police officers.

“Let’s make 50-A as we knew it a thing of the past, so we can have transparency in the disciplinary process to give the public confidence,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also said he would move street vendor enforcement away from the NYPD.

“A civilian agency should handle that,” the mayor said.

“The vendor and administrative enforcement will be moved out of the NYPD, so that code violations will not require an officer whose presence could escalate an encounter,” said McCray. “We are moving forward. We are not waiting for anything or anyone. No-one – I say no-one – wants to go back to the way things were before.”

The mayor also said the city will hire “community ambassadors” to act as liaisons between the community and the NYPD.

“This is a beginning. I want it to be abundantly clear to all New Yorkers. These are first steps to what will be 18 months of making intense change in this city. The work of this task force is crucial,” de Blasio said. “This is a transformative moment.”