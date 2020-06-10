Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of suspected looters seen on video breaking into Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.
The video was taken around 9:40 p.m. on June 1 – the second night of looting in the city.
Police said the group stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Some can be seen wielding bats and hammers.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.