NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of suspected looters seen on video breaking into Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.

The video was taken around 9:40 p.m. on June 1 – the second night of looting in the city.

Police said the group stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Some can be seen wielding bats and hammers.

