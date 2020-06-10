NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For two weeks, protesters in New York City have been taking to the streets every day, marching for police reform.

On Wednesday, a group of thousands started in Washington Square Park around 4 p.m. and began marching north on Fifth Avenue.

Wednesday was the 14th consecutive day of protests in New York City.

Demonstrators say they’re feeling more optimistic this week because it seems their voices are starting to be heard.

On Tuesday, the state Legislature voted to repeal 50-A, which has been a top priority at protests. The decades-old law kept police officers’ personnel records confidential.

On Wednesday, the state Assembly passed legislation to create an office of special investigation in order to ensure independent investigations into deaths that occur in law enforcement custody.

One protester told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge she’s celebrating their victories, including the state Senate passing the Eric Garner anti-chokehold act, prohibiting chokeholds by law enforcement and making that a felony.

Demonstrators also say it was a step in the right direction that Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to shift money from the NYPD to community programs, but they want more details since the amount is still unspecified.

Protesters also say it’s reassuring that officers are being held accountable for their response at some of the protests, such as the officer who is charged with assault for pushing a protester to the ground.

They’re steps in the direction of progress for protesters, but they say the fight is far from over.

“I feel like we are making progress, but like I said, it took too long. It shouldn’t have took this long. It shouldn’t have had to come to this point where a lot, a lot of black men and black women are getting killed, and it shouldn’t… It just took too long. But I’m happy that something’s happening,” one protester told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

There were several demonstrations planned in all five boroughs Wednesday.

At 7 p.m., there will be a nightly vigil on the Upper East Side for victims of police brutality.

