NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says he is considering criminal charges for an NYPD officer seen on video shoving a protester in Brooklyn.
Video shows the unidentified officer push Dounya Zayer during a May 29 demonstration near Barclays Center.
Zayer said the officer knocked her phone out of her hand and when she put her arms up to protect herself, he allegedly cursed at her, called her a derogatory term and shoved her. She said she suffered a seizure and a concussion.
Zayer also said a commanding officer saw what happened and didn’t intervene.
2 officers were just suspended without pay for misconduct during protests and a supervisor reassigned. All 3 now face further disciplinary action. More investigations are underway.
New Yorkers deserve accountability. We can’t have trust between police and community without it. pic.twitter.com/TvHF7utkEq
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2020
In a statement Friday night, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer had been suspended without pay and the supervisor was transferred.
Another NYPD officer was also suspended without pay for a May 30 incident that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
Video shows that officer pull down a man’s face mask and pepper spray him in the face. The case was also referred to the department advocate for disciplinary action.
Shea said the incidents were “disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training.”