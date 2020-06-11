WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Westchester, a veteran Mount Vernon cop is charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly injuring a suspect.
Officer Ryan Hughes is accused of pushing a woman while she was in custody at the station in August 2019.
Prosecutors say she tripped over a garbage pail, stumbled into a wall and fell to the ground.
Westchester County District Attorney Tony Scarpino says the woman was handcuffed and could not break her fall.
“For us, there’s an excessive force aspect to it, we felt it was reckless and that’s why we brought these misdemeanor charges. The nature of the injuries are what determine the level of the charge,” Scarpino said.
The woman received medical attention after the incident.
Because the woman was not seriously injured, the charge is a misdemeanor.
Hughes was released on his own recognizance.