STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Federal investigators are now analyzing multiple incendiary devices found on a man in the emergency room of Stony Brook University Hospital.

Thirty-three-year-old Robert Roden, of Mastic, Long Island, faces a slew of weapons charges after police say he brought a backpack containing three explosive devices, a hatchet, handcuffs, a BB gun, a camouflage vest with pouches containing magazines and 9 mm ammunition into Stony Brook University Hospital.

“It’s difficult to say right now the detonation power that it would have until the FBI completes their analysis,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.

There was mayhem Tuesday night when Stony Brook University Police and Suffolk County Police evacuated two floors of the hospital, including the emergency room, where the suspect had been waiting with his ill partner.

An off-duty NYPD detective helped in the arrest.

The all-clear was eventually sounded, but now we are learning that all-clear may have been premature, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

“They appeared to be about the size of a grenade with a fuse,” said Gerard Gigante, Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives.

At Roden’s home, local and federal authorities discovered three more homemade devices, and neighbors told CBS2 they often heard small explosions of crude bleach bottles in the backyard near a shed with tools.

No one in Roden’s house wanted to speak to CBS2.

“I’ve delivered there, though, plenty of times, and it was crazy, the whole block was shut down. I didn’t know what was going on, but thank god they found it,” delivery driver Matthew Scrivanich said.

It’s unclear how much firepower was in the devices.

Authorities say Roden did not make any threats.

Family members came to court in a show of support.

After being taken to the hospital for evaluation, Roden was brought in for arraignment and held on $1 million bond.

Prosecutors say he had booby-trapped parts of his home.

His motive is unclear.