NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Early voting for New York’s June 23 primary elections gets underway today.
Voters have the opportunity to participate in early voting for ten days ahead of primary day.
Voters who intend to cast a ballot in person are reminded they must observe social distancing rules and wear a mask.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all New Yorkers can request an absentee ballot, but must do so by June 16.
Voting by mail: For the first time, all voters are eligible for absentee ballots. You must request your ballot by June 16 and mail your ballot by June 23. Click here to request a ballot.
Voting early: Polls will be open beginning June 13 through June 21. Note: Your early voting location may be different than your Election Day location. Click here to find your polling location.
Voting on Election Day: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23. Click here to find your polling location.
What’s on the ballot? Click here to see a sample ballot for your district.