NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators took to the streets of the Big Apple on Sunday for the 18th straight day of protests.

The promise of police reforms have not slowed down protesters. Several groups were seen marching through Manhattan and Brooklyn and holding rallies for a third straight weekend, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Rather than celebrating a package of bills signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday, many protestors still felt lots of anger. They were particularly miffed at a comment the governor made this weekend when he called on protesters to end their demonstrations, saying, “You don’t need to protest, you won.”

Others were visibly upset over the death of yet another black man, this times at the hands of police in Atlanta.

“It’s another black body. It’s another black body piling … and we cannot have this continue,” said protester Michelle Williams of the Lower East Side.

“There’s more issues that need to be solved. We’re talking about qualified immunity. That still hasn’t been accomplished yet. We need to repeal that, as well as take police unions’ abilities to disciplined officers away,” added Jarett Payne of Queens.

Several of the groups walked for many hours. No conflicts were reported. Protesters getting riled up were being warned by others not to agitate NYPD officers and to keep everything peaceful.

Police-Protester Incident On Long Island

Nassau County police are defending the way they handled the arrests of two protesters, after heated confrontations were caught on video.

One of the protesters is seen walking on a road in East Meadow on Friday, with a loudspeaker. He claims one of the officers stopped abruptly in front of him on purpose, causing the man to bump into him.

He was then taken down by several officers.

The man also claims one officer kneeled on his neck.

The Nassau County police commissioner said officers were trying to protect protesters, who where marching into oncoming traffic.