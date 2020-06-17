NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protests spurred by the death of George Floyd are continuing in New York City for a third week.

One group marching down Fifth Avenue on Wednesday was being led by a drumline in front.

Drum line leads protesters marching down the East Side of Manhattan. This is week 3 of daily demonstrations in NYC. #nycprotests @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/O01PUtMiq2 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 17, 2020

Protesters started gathered in Marcus Garvey Park around 4:30 p.m. for the 21st consecutive day of demonstrations.

Wednesday afternoon, a crowd gathered in Washington Square Park for a vigil honoring Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester who was found dead earlier this month in Florida.

Protesters stop along their route to kneel in silence for 8 minutes 46 seconds #nycprotests @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ErsbX9NmeL — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 17, 2020

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

While protesters say the mayor’s new police reform policies are progress, they still do not address demonstrators’ top priority, which is reducing the NYPD’s $6 billion budget and reinvesting that money into community and youth services.

“There’s no reason for the police to have such a large budget because the only reason why they have that is to make them feel superior to us. So by giving the people in power more money, they have more control. By taking that away from them and placing it into the communities that need it, we’re all able to start rising up and become more unified and be treated equitably,” protester Hannah French told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

The protesters also say they will continue taking to the streets every day until they see tangible change, not just promises from politicians.