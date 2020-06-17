NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced more police reforms Wednesday, on the heels of the NYPD disbanding its Anti-Crime Unit and requiring officers to release certain body camera footage.

Two of the latest changes are aimed at speeding up the disciplinary process.

In cases that result in substantial injury to civilians, the police commissioner must announce whether the officer involved will be placed on modified duty or suspended within 48 hours. Additionally, the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau must complete its investigation in two weeks or less.

The mayor acknowledged there may be exceptions, like when the attorney general’s office takes over a case.

The other changes stem from the state’s repeal of 50-A, which shielded officers’ disciplinary records.

De Blasio said there is a “massive effort” underway to publish these records moving forward.

“Transparency is not something to fear but something to embrace, because that’s where trust and faith will deepen, when people see that all this information is out in the open, just as it would be for any of us as citizens,” he said Wednesday. “Every officer will be held accountable.”

Starting immediately, the NYPD will make trial decisions available online. By July, it also will publish information on pending cases, including officers’ names, charges, hearing dates and final decisions.

The mayor said there are currently approximately 1,100 pending cases.

In the longer term, the city plans to compile a comprehensive disciplinary record for every active member of the force.

De Blasio also said he’s “comfortable supporting” a City Council bill that would require the NYPD to disclose information about its surveillance technology, like facial recognition and license plate readers.