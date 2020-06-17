NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How is it possible?

That’s the question on many people’s minds after the stunning revelation that the suspect in the assault of a 92-year-old woman has been arrested 101 times.

Police sources say Rashid Brimmage, 31, has 101 prior arrests and is a registered sex offender.

His prior arrests include: assault, possession of a controlled substance, public lewdness, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, sex abuse, obstruction of governmental authority, criminal trespass, forcible touching, harassment and persistent sexual abuse.

According to police, he’s also the man caught on camera assaulting an elderly woman in Gramercy Park.

Surveillance video shows a 92-year-old woman walking on Third Avenue between 15th-16th Street Friday when, for no apparent reason, a man pushes her. She hits her head on a fire hydrant on her way to the ground.

The man takes nothing, watching her struggle as he walks away.

“I can’t believe that someone would do this,” the woman told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

She expressed even more disbelief for the woman when she watched the surveillance video for the first time.

“Oh, he did look back. He did look back to see me fall on the floor, that rat!” she said.

She suffered injuries to her head and arm, and was treated at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

“This man did nothing except change my life and almost kill me,” she added.

Brimmage is due in court in July for arrests from earlier this year.

The woman is pleading for authorities to keep him behind bars, so she can feel safe again.

