NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s second Black Lives Matter street mural will get underway today on Staten Island.

The Department of Transportation plans to stencil the design between Borough Hall and the 120th Precinct in Richmond Terrace.

Then on Friday – Juneteenth – local artists will paint the mural together.

Richmond Terrace will be closed to traffic from today through Friday, June 26.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Black Lives Matter will be painted on streets in all five boroughs. The first appeared last weekend in Beford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Also happening today, New York City Council members will vote on more police reform bills – one calling on the NYPD to share information about its surveillance technology, another requiring officers to display their badge numbers and another criminalizing the use of a chokehold.

The council has also recommended cutting $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget and reallocating the money for community and youth services.

