LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Father’s Day is Sunday, so if you don’t have a plan to celebrate dad, time is running out.

Ten-year-old chef Matthew Smith has some ideas if you need them.

Matthew loves making cooking videos and he’s just 10 years old. He took a little break to talk to CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about his plans to celebrate his dad.

“Well, I’m really excited because I think it’s a great way to just spend time with the family, especially during these hard times,” Matthew said.

For breakfast, Matthew plans to make blueberry crumble, one of his dad’s favorites.

For dinner, Matthew will be preparing meatballs.

“One cast iron skillet meatballs because it’s only one skillet, so it’s not a lot of cleaning up,” said Matthew. “Trying to make it easy, yet yummy and that’s going to be really good, and then I’m going to make some garlic bread to go around the side.”

For dessert, you can make or buy a cake. On parchment paper, write a note to your dad and put it under the cake for a wonderful surprise.

“Just to say I love you and thank you and that you support me and I support you because that’s the biggest thing,” Matthew said.

If you want to send a virtual hug, Smith says it’s easy to just cut out two hands, attach them with a long piece of paper and write a sweet note.

“So you kind of like read everything here and then you kind of be like, hug!” said Matthew.

Matthew says it doesn’t really matter what you do.

“Just spending time and acknowledging that he’s done a great job and that you want to reward him and just spending time I think is the best thing,” Matthew said.