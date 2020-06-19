NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Juneteenth is being commemorated in many different ways, one being a “Drive to Justice” across the country.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis brings us along for the ride, which started with a rally in Brooklyn.

“We are celebrating and recognizing, acknowledging Juneteenth as a critical part of American history,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On this critical day in American history – the ending of slavery – a group gathered in Brooklyn to commemorate and reflect.

“Little did they know 155 years later their descendants, us, would still be subjected to violence and oppression,” said Monique Chandler-Waterman.

Calling for change, a coalition including The Arc of Justice, union and community leaders together joined in on the Juneteenth Drive to Justice.

“It’s about breaking down a system that has never been fair to people of color,” said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ SEIU.

“It’s time for people who look like me to listen,” said New York Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Also speaking out were young activists like 10-year-old Aamir Vicks.

“We all want peace. We all want justice. We can’t do that if we don’t work together,” Aamir said.

“Today we get in our cars, our trucks, our bikes, our vans, SUVs and we drive to justice,” said Chandler-Waterman.

The group drove from Brooklyn to Manhattan, past City Hall, cars marked with Black Lives Matter signs. They ended the route at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. state office building in Harlem.

It was just one of many Drive to Justice motorcades and marches taking place in more that 30 cities across the country.

Chopper 2 flew over one in Newark with about two dozen cars.

Williams spoke about its symbolic meaning.

“A great symbol of what we have to do. Steady. Strong. Moving forward,” he said.

He commended protesters who took to the streets with their rallying cries for change.

“Nothing would be happening right now without the heat that came from the streets, and we just have to acknowledge that. Which is why I hope they remain in the streets,” Williams said.

He hopes our country keeps driving to justice for all.