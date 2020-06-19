NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Celebrations of Juneteenth coincided with a historic moment on Staten Island on Friday.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, families, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteenth by painting “Black Lives Matter” in bold, highlighted letters on Richmond Terrace, the city’s second such street mural.

“It’s very important that we remember to turn these symbolic references into deeds,” said Amoy Barnes, a Staten Island resident.

For council member Debi Rose, the message of the mural is just as important as its placement.

The corridor is considered the gateway to Staten Island, visited by millions of tourists every year.

The government buildings nearby hold even greater significance.

“Everyday the officials in borough hall will be reminded that black lives matter,” said Rose. “Every day in that court…they will be reminded that black lives matter and, most importantly, here at the 120 precinct.”

People of all colors came together to paint in solidarity Friday.

Families hope the mural is not just a symbol, but a catalyst for change.

“Everyone always has that perception that everyone here on the island is conservative, that people don’t care about one another. And we do, we care deeply about one another,” said Yesenia Mata.

70-year-old Stephanie Shavou, who marched for civil rights, voting rights and housing rights, said this movement is especially meaningful.

“We come with friends. We come with our white brothers…our Asian brothers…our Native American brothers…our Hispanic brothers. We come together in a way that’s never happened before,” said Shavou.

In another symbolic gesture, the street was co-named “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Mayor de Blasio said again Friday every borough will have a street re-named along with its own mural.