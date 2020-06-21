Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD arrested a homeless man connected to an attack on a 73-year-old woman at a subway station the Bronx.
Police say they arrested 23-year-old Ahmed Kromah on an assault charge Saturday night.
The alleged assault happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the 174th-175th Street Station in the Mount Hope section.
Police say Kromah punched the woman in the face then ran away down a set of stairs to leave the station.
They say the victim had no interactions with him before the incident.
The woman was taken to Bronx Care Hospital, where she was treated for pain and swelling.
eric holder’s knockout game
This will not stop until these thugs do some real prison time.