NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says cracking down on illegal fireworks starts at the source.

On Tuesday, he established a task force that will target suppliers and distributors in an effort to stop the flow of fireworks into the city.

“Illegal fireworks are not only illegal, but they can be dangerous. We need to get that message across, and that’s what we intend to do,” the mayor said. “We also intend to go to the root cause – and that is the people who are supplying the fireworks, the folks who are profiting off of illegal fireworks. We’re going to start a huge sting operation to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Illegal Fireworks Task Force

New York City neighborhoods have been rocked by the blasts for days, and the number of 311 calls has skyrocketed.

The NYPD reported 11,535 calls for illegal fireworks between January 1 and June 21 — compared to 54 during the same time in 2019.

In one disturbing incident, a suspect was seen throwing a firework onto a homeless man.

The new task force will consist of 20 members of the sheriff’s office, 12 members of the FDNY and 10 members of the NYPD.

De Blasio said the FDNY will help develop a public safety campaign about the dangers.

He also said the NYPD will assist but remains focused on the recent uptick in shootings.