(CBSNewYork)- The potential sale of the New York Mets continues to attract interested buyers. According to a report from Sportico, the billionaire Reuben brothers are exploring the opportunity to make a bid for the team.
David and Simon Reuben, who made their fortune in real estate, have a combined net worth of about $14 billion based on a large portfolio of retail, office and residential properties. According to the report, the brothers are interested due to the possibilities for development surrounding the Mets home stadium, Citi Field.
The brothers join a growing group of potential bidders that includes Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Joe Repole’s group, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and others.
According to Sportico, the Reuben brothers are also being mentioned as part of a group looking to buy the English Premier League side Newcastle United.