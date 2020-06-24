Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old boy was injured by fireworks early Wednesday morning in the Bronx.
The child and his parents were watching the fireworks from their sixth-floor window, when one flew through the window and hit the boy in his left arm.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Anderson Avenue near West 167th Street in the Highbridge section.
The child was taken to the hospital with burns to his arm. He was treated and released.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio established a task force to crack down on the illegal fireworks that have been rocking the five boroughs for more than a week.
And this should certainly be a sign that enough is enough. An innocent homeless individual and now a three year child old have been injured because of this reckless behavior.