NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is on pace for Phase 3 of reopening as early as July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

He made the announcement less than one week after the city entered Phase 2.

“The good news is: We’re on track. It is such an important step forward that this city keeps moving,” he said. “It’s important for everyone. It’s important for people trying to get their livelihoods back. It’s important for businesses that are trying so hard to survive. It’s important for the future of this city.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 3 Reopening In NYC

Phase 3 includes restaurants with indoor dining at 50% capacity, plus more personal care services, like spas, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and more.

The mayor said outdoor sports facilities, like basketball, tennis, volleyball, handball and bocce courts, soccer fields and dog runs, will also reopen that week.

“We have to help our young people. We have to make this summer better for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, as more people head back to work, the city is expanding its testing capacity

De Blasio said mobile testing will be coming to seniors citywide starting next week.

He also said New York City’s public hospitals and clinics are offering free combined coronavirus and antibody testing, with results from the latter available in 24 hours.