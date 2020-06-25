Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is now in the final week of Pride 2020.
This year’s march was canceled, but the celebrations have continued virtually.
Thursday kicked off with a human rights conference, featuring activists, artists, educators, journalists, students and policymakers.
There have also been live streamed concerts, virtual rallies and exhibits.
Pride stemmed from the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village back in 1969.
This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the march.