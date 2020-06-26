Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and his trade demands have dominated the headlines this virtual off-season.
As of late, the finger for Adams’ unhappiness has reportedly been pointed at head coach Adam Gase.
Gase said Friday he hasn’t had any problems with Adams and that he wants him on the team.
He also added any conversations with Adams will remain private.
The 24-year-old officially requested a trade earlier this month. Adams still under his rookie contract for two more years, but according to reports, he wants to be the highest paid safety in the NFL.
Adams has been to two Pro Bowls in his three seasons.