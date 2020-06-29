NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s weeklong Fourth of July fireworks show begins Monday.

Instead of a single event, this year there will be smaller displays across the five boroughs.

“It will not be like the past where there’s one big giant show. We do not want a lot of people watching. There’s not going to be a single focal point,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week. “We want to get the shows around the five boroughs so people can see them from their own homes, from their own rooftops, from nearby parks.”

The five-minute shows will take place between June 29 and July 4.

The locations have not been announced to prevent crowds from gathering.

“New York City is our hometown. Macy’s believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and this year, we are taking our Fireworks show on a trip across the city. In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York,” Susan Tercero, executive producer Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said in a statement last week.

“These five-minute surprise displays will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale, while encouraging spectators to continue following safety and social distancing measures. The multiple location spectacle will culminate with a full-scale television presentation of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, capturing the spirit of the city for all New Yorkers and the nation to enjoy, choreographed to a rousing score, and featuring the nation’s best musical performances,” she added.