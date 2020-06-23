NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s annual 4th of July fireworks display will live on but look a little different this year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there will be separate displays in each borough, rather than one big event.

“It will not be like the past where there’s one big giant show. We do not want a lot of people watching. There’s not going to be a single focal point,” the mayor said Tuesday.

The five-minute shows will take place between June 29 and July 4.

The mayor said the locations will be released closer to event time so crowds stay low.

“We want to get the shows around the five boroughs so people can see them from their own homes, from their own rooftops, from nearby parks,” he said.

Back in April, de Blasio said Macy’s planned to continue the annual tradition, despite other cancelations.

“New York City is our hometown. Macy’s believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and this year, we are taking our Fireworks show on a trip across the city. In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York,” Susan Tercero, executive producer Macy’s 4th of July fireworks, said in a statement Tuesday.

“These five-minute surprise displays will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale, while encouraging spectators to continue following safety and social distancing measures. The multiple location spectacle will culminate with a full-scale television presentation of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, capturing the spirit of the city for all New Yorkers and the nation to enjoy, choreographed to a rousing score, and featuring the nation’s best musical performances,” she added.

Ironically, the plan to have fireworks shown all across the five boroughs comes as the city is awash with a skyrocketing number of complaints about illegal fireworks all over town.