Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal, Reallocates $1 Billion From NYPD
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers hoping to beat the heat in city swimming pools will have to wait a while longer.

The city plans to open just 15 of its 53 pools by Aug. 1.

The pools include:

  • Bronx: Crotona, Mullaly, Haffen
  • Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Pool
  • Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Wagner, Marcus Garvey
  • Queens: Astoria, Liberty, Fisher
  • Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville

The delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s budget crisis.

The Parks Department says Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to restore money to hire lifeguards.

