NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers hoping to beat the heat in city swimming pools will have to wait a while longer.
The city plans to open just 15 of its 53 pools by Aug. 1.
The pools include:
- Bronx: Crotona, Mullaly, Haffen
- Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Pool
- Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Wagner, Marcus Garvey
- Queens: Astoria, Liberty, Fisher
- Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville
The delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s budget crisis.
The Parks Department says Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to restore money to hire lifeguards.