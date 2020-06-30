NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has identified a person of interest in an illegal fireworks incident that injured a toddler in the Bronx.
Police have released a photo of the man they’re looking for in connection with the June 24 incident.
One of the fireworks that detonated on the street flew into an apartment window in the Highbridge section.
A 3-year-old boy suffered severe burns.
The child was treated at the hospital and released.
Investigators believe the suspect is among a group of men wanted for setting off the fireworks. Four to five men were seen getting fireworks from a gray four-door Ford Fusion sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.