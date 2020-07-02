BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY announced Thursday fire marshals arrested Damien Bend, 36, for arson in a Brooklyn house fire that was started by illegal fireworks.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the June 24 incident that was captured on security cameras at the home on East 51st Street.
The video allegedly shows Bend lighting fireworks in the driveway, when one of them burst through an open window on the first floor, setting the home on fire, according to the FDNY.
“Illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of New Yorkers and their property,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro in a statement.
The FDNY said 17 people were arrested and more than $36,000 worth of illegal fireworks were confiscated in the last nine days.
New York City has been dealing with a whopping number of fireworks complaint in recent weeks.
The FDNY is urging New Yorkers to call 311 report the use, delivery or sale of fireworks. All calls are kept confidential.