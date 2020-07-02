Road To ReopeningNew Jersey Residents, Workers Happy To Return To Amusement Parks, Water Parks And Arcades
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There are new developments in a coronavirus cluster tied to a party in Rockland County.

The county executive’s office says eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 are now complying with contact tracing efforts.

Health officials say they were among dozens of people who attended a party in New City on June 17.

Authorities issued subpoenas after guests who contracted the virus initially refused to cooperate.

