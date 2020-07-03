Road To ReopeningRestaurants, Beaches Ready For July 4th Weekend Crowds With Social Distancing, Other Coronavirus Safety Guidelines
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brownsville, Local TV, nyc shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

A man was killed and a woman was wounded after a shooting in Brownsville.

Police say someone opened fire on New Lots Avenue just before 7 p.m.

RELATED: Tracking Shootings In New York City

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died at a local hospital.

The other victim, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and stomach. She is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and there is no word on a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply