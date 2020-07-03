Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
A man was killed and a woman was wounded after a shooting in Brownsville.
Police say someone opened fire on New Lots Avenue just before 7 p.m.
RELATED: Tracking Shootings In New York City
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died at a local hospital.
The other victim, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and stomach. She is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and there is no word on a motive.