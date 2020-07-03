Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to find a man caught on camera smashing the screen of an MTA reader with a hammer at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened in the mezzanine area of the Clinton Street and Montague Street station on May 31, according to the NYPD.
It’s unclear how much damage was done to the electronic device.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.