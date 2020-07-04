NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many people in New York and New Jersey are heading to beaches Saturday to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

But, concerns over the coronavirus remain and social distancing rules will be in effect.

From grabbing a bite on the boardwalk to soaking up the sun on the beach, many will spend their Fourth of July at Coney Island.

“We love Coney Island, we love Nathan’s, we love Ruby’s,” said Cynthia Bland.

“It’s what I’ve been waiting for. It’s been a while since I could do this,” said Coney Island resident Sohail Ahmedshaker.

“It’s good, but it’s weird. It’s nice to be out after being quarantined for so long, but I fell like I’m still a little suspicious of people around. Are they wearing their masks? Six feet, stuff like that,” said Jolie Greenstone.

There are signs reminding people to social distance all over the beach. City staff are handing out masks.

People told CBS2 they’re happy to see the safety measures in place, but sad to miss out on traditions, with rides closed and no fireworks show this year.

“I’ve never been. I’ve always heard it’s a really good show. Kinda sad it’s not gonna be happening, maybe next year,” said Duell Davis.

It’s not business as usual down at the Jersey Shore, either. But, on Friday, people packed the sand in Seaside Heights.

Beachgoers made an effort to be more careful.

“Basically people are keeping their distance, you know, on the boardwalk most people I see are wearing masks,” said Dalari Monroe. “It seems safe.”

This weekend, New Jersey’s amusement parks, playgrounds and outdoor water parks are allowed to open for the first time this summer, at 50 percent capacity.

CBS2 saw a number of people taking advantage of the need for speed on the racetrack, an experience those behind the wheel didn’t thing they would get to have this year.

“It was great. It was fast, it was adrenaline,” one person said.

A small sign of life getting back to normal on an unusual Fourth of July weekend.