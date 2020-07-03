NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To keep it cool on hot holiday weekends, our area beaches are usually where people go.

All was quiet on Fire Island this morning, but thousands are expected to flock to the water this July 4th weekend.

That started to happen in Coney Island Friday morning.

The sun was out, and for the first weekend this summer, people are not just out at beaches, but in the water. Many CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with are happy to be there so they continue Fourth of July weekend traditions, even if it is a bit altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s taking a stroll on the boardwalk, or hitting the beach, July 4th weekend kicked off on Coney Island.

“Probably go in the water, play some games and eat,” said 12-year-old Isiajah Nathaniel. “It’s nice. We’re keeping social distancing and having a great time.”

Fun is encouraged, and following the rules is a must, the city says.

There are signs out to remind beachgoers to “keep this far apart.”

Many are social distancing, and just glad to be social, again.

“Pretty unbelievable. It’s so fresh to feel the air and not stay at home,” said Coney Island resident Mila Khudyakova.

“It feels good. You feel alive again. People trying to enjoy themselves, make the best of it,” said Lucy Martir of Bed-Stuy.

Lucy got to Coney Island at 7 a.m., before work, and plans to be back on the 4th, even though the annual Nathan’s famous international hot dog eating contest won’t be.

“They don’t want to say where it is at this year,” Martir said.

Normally drawing 25,000 people, this year it will be held at a secret, undisclosed location, still televised, with a high level of safety protocols.

“All of the eaters will be spaced out six feet and on either side will be plexiglass to prevent any extra spray,” said event organizer George Shea.

The contestant got to weigh in this morning, including reigning champ Joey Chestnut.

The show must go on on the boardwalk for businesses, which the Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith says are taking a big hit.

“Right now, we’re seeing 80% down in sales, for most of them, more or less,” Silversmith said. “It’s a huge impact, to say the least, and it’s devastating. This is their livelihood.”

Even though rides are closed, she’s happy at least the beach is open for swimming, so people can enjoy some holiday traditions, and remember what it’s all about.

“It’s celebrating America and the United States,” Isajah said.

Many people were waiting for 10 a.m. to hit so they could hit the water. Lifeguards work from that time to 6 p.m.

The Parks Department is on hand, distributing face masks. If areas get crowded, they’ll direct people to less crowded spots.