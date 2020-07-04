CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A July 4th parade in New Jersey that originally got canceled ended up going off without a hitch Saturday thanks to a 12-year-old girl.
Emma Zapata served as the honorary Grand Marshall of the Chatham Borough parade.
She wrote the mayor after the parade was canceled because of the coronavirus and suggested an alternate plan: instead of people coming to the parade, take the parade to the people.
So the parade zig-zagged through town so families could enjoy the parade and practice social distancing.
“We haven’t missed one of these parades in 17 years, so this is nice that we can do it on our front lawn and enjoy it,” Chatham resident Tom Lord said.
“Emma was wonderful with her suggestion and the town has gotten right behind her, so it’s been great,” Chatham resident Bridget Polanin said.
The parade included members of the police and fire departments, the Chatham emergency squad and the department of public works, honoring all first responders stepping up during the pandemic.